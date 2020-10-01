Robbers who shot man they followed home from airport get 76 years behind bars

Two men received a combined prison sentence of 76 years for attempted murder on Wednesday after they shot a man they followed home from OR Tambo International Airport on 2 February 2017.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili, Kenneth Ngwenya and Eve Ndlovu followed the victim home to Oaklands in Johannesburg after he had collected his sister from the airport.

“When the pair arrived home the family was approached by two armed men who commanded them to lay on the ground while the men robbed them of their personal belongings. A shot went off, hitting the father in his chest and the men fled the scene,” Muridili said.

The investigation was taken over by detectives from the National Investigation Unit and eight days later, on 10 February 2017, the detectives traced Ndlovu and Ngwenya to Norwood.

They were arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated robbery as well as the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Muridili said the conviction and sentencing of the two men will serve as a huge deterrent to other would-be criminals.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.