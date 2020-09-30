Net closing on cabinet ministers and other Sodi beneficiaries

PREMIUM!
Net closing on cabinet ministers and other Sodi beneficiariesCrime 5 mins ago
Wednesday’s arrests of government officials, business people, and senior politicians augurs well for the country’s law enforcement agencies, but action needs to be seen against those higher up, who also allegedly benefited from dodgy contracts and kickbacks.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Multimedia GALLERY: Homeless receive helping hand
World US debate heated affair as Biden tells Trump to ‘shut up’ (video)
Business News SAA activities suspended while airline awaits funding
Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 81 more deaths reported while recoveries stands at 90%
General PICS, VIDEO: Diepsloot residents without electricity as illegal connections removed