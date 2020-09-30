 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Net closing on cabinet ministers and other Sodi beneficiaries

Crime 5 mins ago

Wednesday’s arrests of government officials, business people, and senior politicians augurs well for the country’s law enforcement agencies, but action needs to be seen against those higher up, who also allegedly benefited from dodgy contracts and kickbacks.

Brian Sokutu
30 Sep 2020
06:02:52 PM
PREMIUM!
Net closing on cabinet ministers and other Sodi beneficiaries

Lady Justice might soon have to deal with some very senior political heavyweights. Picture: iStock

While the arrest of senior government officials and businessman Edwin Sodi has been welcomed as “a step in restoring confidence in the Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture and law enforcement agencies”, experts on Wednesday said they were hopeful that the net would soon be closing in on all those implicated, including cabinet ministers. The Special Investigating Unit and Hawks have arrested suspects in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal KZN) and in Pretoria – while at least one suspect is another still on the run in KZN. Six suspects will appear in in court in Bloemfontein on Friday. In his testimony...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Homeless receive helping hand

World US debate heated affair as Biden tells Trump to ‘shut up’ (video)

Business News SAA activities suspended while airline awaits funding

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 81 more deaths reported while recoveries stands at 90%

General PICS, VIDEO: Diepsloot residents without electricity as illegal connections removed


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.