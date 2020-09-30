Investigation launched into traffic officer caught on camera ‘accepting bribe’

A Gauteng traffic officer is under investigation after he was filmed allegedly accepting a bribe from a motorist in Alberton on Monday.

A video doing the rounds on social media shows the officer talking to a motorist he pulled over. A few moments later, the driver allegedly throws money into the boot of his vehicle and walks away.

The officer is then seen approaching the boot, where he reaches in and seemingly picks something up.

The Gauteng Traffic Police said an investigation is under way as bribery is viewed as unprofessional and unethical.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police expects its officers to conduct themselves in an ethical manner and with the highest form of integrity.

“Such conduct does not only negatively impact on the public confidence in the Gauteng Traffic Police, but also undermines our efforts towards making Gauteng a safe and secure province for all citizens,” it said in a statement.

It added that corrective measures will be taken against the officer in question once the investigation has been concluded.

