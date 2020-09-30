15-year-old arrested in connection with brutal murder of toddler

A 15-year-old relative of the toddler was brutally in KwaMashu, Durban has been arrested in connection with the crime.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker said the teenager was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following an intensive investigation into the murder of four-year-old Minenhle Sanelisiwe Mhlongo.

“It is alleged that on 23 September 2020, Minenhle was left in the care of a relative while her mother went to work. When her mother returned home, she was informed that the little girl went missing and was nowhere to be found.

“On 24 September 2020 at 6 am, the body of Minenhle was found in the bushes near her home on Mvemvane Road at M Section in KwaMashu. She had sustained stab wounds to her body as well as a head injury.

“A case of murder was opened at the Ntuzuma police station for investigation and police worked tirelessly to realise justice for the little girl. Yesterday afternoon, the investigative team made a breakthrough when they arrested a 15-year-old relative for the murder and recovered a weapon that was used to commit the offence.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court tomorrow,” Naicker said.

Acting KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Major General Thulani Gonya has applauded the Ntuzuma police for the swift arrest, and said the police “believe that our justice will not fail the family”.

“May the family find peace and healing through this difficult time,” Gonya said.

The MEC for social development in KwaZulu-Natal, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has condemned the brutal murder of the four-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, two bodies of women with gunshot wounds to the head were found in KwaMashu on Tuesday afternoon.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

