Six suspects arrested for a CIT robbery in Limpopo

Six alleged cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers have been arrested following a CIT robbery that occurred at the R555 road in Burgersfort, Limpopo, on Monday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili said some of the money that was stolen during the robbery was recovered, as well as five unlicensed firearms with ammunition. Muridili said police also seized five vehicles.

“It is reported that just after 6:30 pm on Monday, an unknown number of suspects robbed security guards of an undisclosed amount of money after allegedly using explosives to bomb the armoured vehicle,” Muridili said.

Muridili said police in the province immediately implemented the 72-hour activation plan to mobilise Limpopo’s crime intelligence, highway patrol and tracking team, Polokwane airwing as well as Pretoria and Ekhurhuleni tactical response teams.

“The team followed up on intelligence which led them to Polokwane, Mokopane and Lebowakgomo where six suspects were arrested at their hideouts.

“The police confiscated at the scenes, five vehicles, of which four are suspected to have been robbed from their owners while the fifth belongs to one of the suspects. Five unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as an undisclosed amount of money, were also seized,” Muridili said.

The national Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole has appreciated the swift implementation of the 72-hour activation plan which resulted in the arrests of the six suspects.

“We will continue to be vigilant and to heighten targeted operations to counter CIT robberies in the build-up to the festive season,” said Sitole.

Muridili said the public is encouraged to send tip-offs utilizing the MySAPS App or to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number ‪08600 10111.

“All information received will be treated with confidentiality.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.