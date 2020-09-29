Crime 29.9.2020 10:38 pm

Six people linked to cash-in-transit heist in Limpopo arrested

News24 Wire
Six people were arrested for allegedly taking part in a cash-in-transit heist in Burgersfort, Limpopo, police said on Tuesday.

Colonel Brenda Muridili said explosives were used in the attack on the armoured vehicle on the R555 on Monday.

A massive police hunt was sparked, which included trackers and the air wing.

“The team followed up on intelligence which led them to Polokwane, Mokopane and Lebowakgomo where six suspects were arrested at their hideouts,” Muridili added.

Five vehicles were seized, of which four are suspected to have been stolen, while the fifth belongs to one of the suspects.

Five unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as an undisclosed amount of money were also seized.

