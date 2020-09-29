Naming and shaming rape accused MEC could harm child victims

The ANC in Mpumalanga has been accused of insensitivity towards victims of sexual assault and breaking the law, after revealing the identity of the member of its executive arrested for the rape of his own daughters, inadvertently revealing the identities of the minor victims as well. While the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the SA Police Service in Mpumalanga withheld the name of the suspect, the statement issued by the party’s provincial acting secretary, Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, on Monday named the suspect in the rape of the two girls. In the statement, Ntshalintshali also announced the provincial executive’s decision to summarily...

The ANC in Mpumalanga has been accused of insensitivity towards victims of sexual assault and breaking the law, after revealing the identity of the member of its executive arrested for the rape of his own daughters, inadvertently revealing the identities of the minor victims as well.

While the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the SA Police Service in Mpumalanga withheld the name of the suspect, the statement issued by the party’s provincial acting secretary, Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, on Monday named the suspect in the rape of the two girls.

In the statement, Ntshalintshali also announced the provincial executive’s decision to summarily suspend the suspect, a former MEC, and member of the ANC until the case was concluded by the competent court.

Section 154(3) of the Criminal Procedure Act, prohibits publication of information that may reveal the identity of a witness or victim who is under 18 years of age.

The top politician, who was also accused of raping a 26-year-old woman in 2012 but had the charges against him withdrawn by the NPA in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, was arrested with his stepson on Monday.

The duo were remanded in custody pending a bail hearing on Thursday.

According to Child Line SA, revealing the information identifying children who are victims of sexual offences was not only insensitive but gave rise to a special case of public trauma.

“Adults are also protected from having their details published, but this is especially the case when the victims are children because they cannot make their own decisions. Revealing the details serves no purpose and one would have thought the (ANC) had internal controls and policies against such insensitivities,” Child Line SA director, Joan van Niekerk said.

She said the information revealed by the party in the statement was enough for anyone to identify the children, saying once information was out there it was impossible to control.

“This information could result in the children being uncomfortable going to school or any other public place, to mix with other children. It is sad that there is so much lack of sensitivity when it comes to issues affecting children. It is worrying, especially it is not clear how the offence was discovered. Often children do not to disclose on their own. They might tell a friend, who would then tell a teacher or parent,” Van Niekerk said.

The ANC Women’s League said while it supported the name and shame campaign, they opted not to mention the name of the alleged perpetrator to protect the identities of the two victims.

“We take into account the principles of innocent until proven guilty, however the ANCWL is resolute in supporting the victims of rape and wishes to reiterate this position,” ANCWL secretary-general, Meokgo Matuba, said.

Sasekani Manzini, the party’s provincial spokesperson listed on the statement for further inquiries, could not be reached for comment and did not respond to messages.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.