Naming and shaming rape accused MEC could harm child victims

Crime 44 seconds ago

Child Line SA has condemned the move by the the Mpumalanga ANC, who disclosed the identity of a party member who stands accused of raping his daughters, saying it serves no purpose and could further traumatise his victims.

Sipho Mabena
29 Sep 2020
05:50:56 PM
Image: iStock.

The ANC in Mpumalanga has been accused of insensitivity towards victims of sexual assault and breaking the law, after revealing the identity of the member of its executive arrested for the rape of his own daughters, inadvertently revealing the identities of the minor victims as well. While the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the SA Police Service in Mpumalanga withheld the name of the suspect, the statement issued by the party’s provincial acting secretary, Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, on Monday named the suspect in the rape of the two girls. In the statement, Ntshalintshali also announced the provincial executive’s decision to summarily...

