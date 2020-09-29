Two bodies of women with gunshot wounds to their heads found in KZN

Two bodies of women with gunshot wounds to the head have been in found in KwaMashu, Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the discovery of the two bodies on Tuesday at around 12.30 pm.

Gwala said police are now investigating cases of murder after the two bodies of women believed to be in their twenties were found in the bushes on Sigede Road at P Section in KwaMashu.

“They were found with gunshot wounds to the head. The matter is still under investigation,” Gwala said.

The discovery of the two bodies comes after a toddler’s lifeless body with multiple stab wounds was found in a different section of the same township last week.

Four-year-old Sanelisiwe Mhlongo’s body was found in the bushes near her home on Mvemvane Road at M section in KwaMashu.

Sanelisiwe’s brutal murder has been condemned by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele was on Monday in another township in Durban following the murder of nine people in different incidents over the weekend.

Cele’s visit on Monday comes after five people were shot dead execution-style in KwaNdengezi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

In a separate incident, four people police believe were accused of stock theft were shot and killed also in KwaNdengezi.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

