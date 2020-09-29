Brutal stabbing murder of toddler condemned

The MEC for social development in KwaZulu-Natal, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has condemned the brutal murder of a four-year-old girl from KwaMashu, Durban, whose body was found in the bushes near her home with multiple stab wounds.

Police spokesperson in the province, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the girl’s body was found on 24 September at around 6 am, on Mvemvane Road at M section in KwaMashu.

“She had stab wounds to the neck, stomach. She also had a head injury. A case of murder was opened at Ntuzuma police station for investigation,” Mbele said.

According to a statement issued by Khoza’s department on Tuesday, the four-year-old, Sanelisiwe Mhlongo, had been missing at the time her body was found covered with a pillow and clothes allegedly belonging to her grandfather.

“It is alleged that after Samkelisiwe’s lifeless body was found, her grandfather and uncle were taken for questioning by police and later released,” the statement reads.

Khoza said the incident had been painful and that it was “hard to believe” that “defenceless child” could be a victim of a killing, “let alone in such a macabre way”.

Khoza called on society to protect children, adding that it was clear that Samkelisiwe was abused before her murder.

“Our communities should be more proactive to ensure the safety of our children. Parents or guardians should know where their children are at all times,” she said.

Khoza called on the police to speedily “thoroughly” investigate the circumstances around the four-year old’s brutal murder.

The MEC has dispatched a team of social workers to provide psycho-social support to the family.

“We have full confidence in the law enforcement agencies that they will get to the bottom of the matter and ensure the arrest of the perpetrator. Police should follow up on all the possible leads on this case in order to secure a conviction.”

The MEC further called on the community to remain calm and allow police investigation properly.

She urged members of the public who might have information regarding Samkelisiwe’s murder to share information with the police.

Khoza expressed her heartfelt condolences to the Mhlongo family.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

