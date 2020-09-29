PICS: CCTV footage photos of Charl Kinnear’s fatal shooting

CCTV footage of the murder of top police detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear has emerged.

On 18 September, Kinnear was fatally gunned down in front of his house in Cape Town.

On 23 September, police arrested 39-year-old former professional rugby player Zane Killian in connection with Kinnear’s murder.

Screenshots of the footage can be viewed below:

1/8 CCTV footage photos of Charl Kinnear’s fatal shooting. 2/8 CCTV footage photos of Charl Kinnear’s fatal shooting. 3/8 CCTV footage photos of Charl Kinnear’s fatal shooting. 4/8 CCTV footage photos of Charl Kinnear’s fatal shooting. 5/8 CCTV footage photos of Charl Kinnear’s fatal shooting. 6/8 CCTV footage photos of Charl Kinnear’s fatal shooting. 7/8 CCTV footage photos of Charl Kinnear’s fatal shooting. 8/8 CCTV footage photos of Charl Kinnear’s fatal shooting.

On 25 September, the ex-Valke rugby player appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s where he was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal interception of communications.

The latter charge is believed to be linked to the tracking of Kinnear’s cellphone.

The state has indicated that should Killian apply for bail it will oppose this application.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

