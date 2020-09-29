Crime 29.9.2020 11:57 am

PICS: CCTV footage photos of Charl Kinnear’s fatal shooting

Citizen reporter
PICS: CCTV footage photos of Charl Kinnear’s fatal shooting

CCTV footage photos of Charl Kinnear's fatal shooting.

Kinnear was fatally gunned down on 18 September in front of his house in Cape Town.

CCTV footage of the murder of top police detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear has emerged.

On 18 September, Kinnear was fatally gunned down in front of his house in Cape Town.

On 23 September, police arrested 39-year-old former professional rugby player Zane Killian in connection with Kinnear’s murder.

Screenshots of the footage can be viewed below:

 

On 25 September, the ex-Valke rugby player appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s where he was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal interception of communications.

The latter charge is believed to be linked to the tracking of Kinnear’s cellphone.

The state has indicated that should Killian apply for bail it will oppose this application.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Big increase in chicken prices expected

Investigation Timeshare still in turmoil

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 903 new cases identified, Ministerial Advisory Committee not ‘disbanded’

Breaking News Zuma plays hardball – Won’t attend commission unless Zondo recuses himself

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition