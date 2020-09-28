Three nabbed for stealing cables at Cape Town railway station

Three people have been caught red-handed allegedly stealing cable from Nyanga railway station in Cape Town.

Officials found the three – aged between 30 and 33 – in possession of railway’s copper cables.

The officers were responding to a complaint when the theft was observed on Sunday. The three were detained at Manenberg police station.

The City’s MMC for Community Safety, JP Smith, said he hoped the justice system would impose sentences which would discourage others from also raiding infrastructure.

“Cable theft and other infrastructure damage can’t be condoned,” he said Monday.

“Apart from the massive impact on communities, it continues to hamper our economy at a time when we can ill afford it,” he said.

Other arrests included 13 people for driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless and negligent driving, and the possession of drugs.

In one arrest in Site 5, Table View, a 31-year-old was arrested for being in possession of 113 “bankies” of dagga, two carry bags of the plant, and R168 in cash.

In 48 other arrests, officers impounded 83 vehicles and 95 cellphones, and 52,064 fines were issued.

“The number of traffic fines issued shows that, as traffic volumes increase, so does the continued poor behaviour from many road users,” said Smith.

