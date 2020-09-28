Crime 28.9.2020 03:53 pm

Limpopo girl, 14, arrested for perjury after opening false kidnapping case

Makhosandile Zulu
Image: iStock.

Police say the girl told them that she and a friend were walking from school when unknown suspects grabbed her friend and forced her inside a vehicle.

A 14-year-old girl from Limpopo has been arrested for perjury after she opened a false case of kidnapping.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi the 14-year-old had opened a false case of kidnapping at Tzaneen police station on Friday.

“The teenager informed the police that she and her friend, a learner at Meridian College in Tzaneen, were walking from school when unknown suspects driving a white panel van grabbed her friend and forced her inside the vehicle.

“The matter was prioritised and duly treated with urgency, only to establish that the case was based on a fabricated story. Preliminary investigations revealed that there was never a kidnapping and she was not even with a friend,” Seabi said.

Seabi said the 14-year-old was charged with perjury and she was released into the custody of her parents.

“The matter has already been referred to a social worker for further assessment.”

