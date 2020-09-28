Former Mpumalanga MEC arrested for allegedly raping his daughter

A former member of the Mpumalanga executive council (MEC) and his stepson have been arrested for allegedly raping the former MEC’s seven-year-old twin daughters.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi confirmed that the pair were arrested on Monday morning and are expected in court later today.

Hlathi said it is alleged that the former MEC raped one of his daughters while his stepson allegedly raped the other.

The former MEC is a member of the ANC Mpumalanga provincial executive committee (PEC).

The party’s provincial spokesperson, Sasekani Manzini said the ANC takes the allegations against the former MEC “very seriously” and that “as per” the party’s resolutions, he will be asked to step aside while these allegations hang over the former MEC’s head.

Manzini said internal party processes will unfold in due course.

