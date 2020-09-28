Cele to meet some of the family members of five people shot dead in KZN

Police Minister Bheki Cele is on Monday expected to meet with some of the family members of the five people who were shot dead execution-style in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

On Saturday at around 9 pm, six people who were in a vehicle at Snethemba area in Kwandengezi were ordered out of it by unknown men who fired multiple shots at them, killing five and seriously injuring one woman, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeke Mbele said.

“KwaNdengezi police are investigating a docket of five counts of murder and attempted murder,” Mbele said.

Mbele said three of the victims are women.

Cele is expected to shed more light on the murders and meet with some of the family members.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

