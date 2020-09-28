Crime 28.9.2020 11:21 am

Cele to meet some of the family members of five people shot dead in KZN

Citizen reporter
Cele to meet some of the family members of five people shot dead in KZN

Minister Bheki Cele presents the quarterly crime statistics, 14 August 2020. Picture: GCIS

Police say on Saturday night, unknown men ordered six people out of their vehicle and then fired multiple shots at them, killing five.

Police Minister Bheki  Cele is on Monday expected to meet with some of the family members of the five people who were shot dead execution-style in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

On Saturday at around 9 pm, six people who were in a vehicle at Snethemba area in Kwandengezi were ordered out of it by unknown men who fired multiple shots at them, killing five and seriously injuring one woman, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeke Mbele said.

“KwaNdengezi police are investigating a docket of five counts of murder and attempted murder,” Mbele said.

Mbele said three of the victims are women.

Cele is expected to shed more light on the murders and meet with some of the family members.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition