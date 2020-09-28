Alleged murderer and rapist, two others escape from North West police cells

Police in Hartbeesfontein in the North West have appealed to locals to assist with information that can help them rearrest four escapees.

The four men escaped in the early hours of Saturday morning in Hartbeesfontein, near Klerksdorp, police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said.

“It was discovered during a routine cell inspection at the station that the four detainees escaped. The police are currently busy with an internal investigation, determining the circumstances surrounding the escape,” Botma said.

At the time of escape, Tebogo Monnamogolo, 31, was in detention for residential burglary, Piet Sechele, 26, was behind bars for murder, Tebogo Moloko, 28, was accused of business robbery and Ranthati Mothobi, 50, was charged with rape.

“Members of the community [should not] try and apprehend or confront the escapees as they may be dangerous.”

Anyone who has information can call the nearest police station or contact Captain Ananias Moleki on 082 416 0780.

