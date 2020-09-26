Crime 26.9.2020 07:12 pm

Chaos on N3 Marlboro offramp in JHB after cash-in-transit robbery

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Cash in transit heist on N3 Marlboro offramp. Photo: Twitter @YusufAbramjee

All lanes on the Southbound have been closed and three lanes on the Northbound have been closed.

There has been an armed robbery on the N3 highway between Marlboro Drive and London Road on Saturday evening, 26 September.

All lanes on the Southbound have been closed and three lanes on the Northbound have been closed. Social media images and videos were widely shared showing a cash van that had exploded and a vehicle on fire.

Spokesperson for the JMPD Chief Superindent Wayne Minnaar confirmed it was a cash and transit robbery but could not provide more information on the incident.

“The cash van collided with another vehicle on the N3, lanes on Southbound have been closed.”

Arrive Alive said in a statement that EMER-G responded to the scene, two people were injured and transported to the hospital for further care.

This is a developing story, more information to follow.



