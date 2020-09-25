Mpumalanga farmer in possession of unlicensed rifles gets bail

A 57-year-old man was granted R3,000 bail in the Delmas Magistrate’s Court on Friday after he was found in possession of two unlicensed rifles.

Johannes Breedt was arrested on Thursday by members of the Witbank Tactical Response Team and Crime Intelligence following information of unlawful possession of firearms in Sundra.

“The team proceeded to the address where the suspect, who is the owner of one of the farms in Sundra, Mpumalanga, was found. The search was conducted around the premises and they found rifles belonging to the farmer and two other rifles which the farmer could not produce the licenses for,” police spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi alleged.

As a result, members of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation were called to the crime scene and took charge of the investigation.

Breedt is due back in court on 23 October.

