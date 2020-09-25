Suspects dressed in PPE enter Northern Cape hospital and fatally shoot patient

The police in Kimberley, Northern Cape are investigating a case of murder after a fatal shooting at the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Mashay Gamieldien said the male patient was shot at around 3.50 am on Friday morning.

“It is alleged that four persons entered the hospital dressed in PPEs [personal protective equipment] and shot the deceased in his bed.

“The suspects then robbed the other patients in the ward of their cellphones and unplugged the telephone at the nurses’ station and fled the scene. No other patients in the ward were injured during the incident,” Gamieldien said.

The police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects, Gamieldien said.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown and police investigations are continuing. Any person with information can contact detective Sergeant Segolodi at 082 3020 407 or via the MYSAPS App. All information will be treated confidentially.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

