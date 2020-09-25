Crime 25.9.2020 03:27 pm

Suspects dressed in PPE enter Northern Cape hospital and fatally shoot patient

Citizen reporter
Suspects dressed in PPE enter Northern Cape hospital and fatally shoot patient

Picture: iStock

Police say the suspects also robbed other patients in the ward of their cellphones and unplugged the telephone at the nurses’ station before fleeing from the scene.

The police in Kimberley, Northern Cape are investigating a case of murder after a fatal shooting at the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Mashay Gamieldien said the male patient was shot at around 3.50 am on Friday morning.

“It is alleged that four persons entered the hospital dressed in PPEs [personal protective equipment] and shot the deceased in his bed.

“The suspects then robbed the other patients in the ward of their cellphones and unplugged the telephone at the nurses’ station and fled the scene. No other patients in the ward were injured during the incident,” Gamieldien said.

The police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects, Gamieldien said.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown and police investigations are continuing. Any person with information can contact detective Sergeant Segolodi at  082 3020 407 or via the MYSAPS App. All information will be treated confidentially.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition