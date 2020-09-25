Police probe deadly shooting of ‘Drip King’ near Durban lounge

Condolences from followers and friends of Mluleki Mbewana, famously known as Drip King on social media, have been pouring in after he was shot dead late on Wednesday night.

According to the police, at 23.45pm on 23 September, two men had an argument while leaving a lounge in Intersite Avenue in Springfield, Durban. A 32-year-old was then shot.

While it was claimed that Mbewana was shot at Durban’s elite champagne and cigar lounge, Rich Durban, the establishment’s owner denied the claims and said that they were already closed by the time the incident happened.

“The incident happened at the shopping centre’s parking lot,” lounge owner Kgolo Mthembu said on Friday.

“We were already closed at the time,” he said.

Mthembu added that he was shocked to learn of the shooting. He added that he was concerned about allegations that the shooting happened in the lounge.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Mbewana was rushed to hospital after the shooting.

“He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” said Mbele.

Mbewana’s friends, including local musician Junior De Rocka, took to social media to express their sadness over his death.

Till we meet again my brother ???????????? We took this picture last week and you said I should save it and post it this week. Little did I know ???? RIP Mluleki Mlooh Mbewana bra wam pic.twitter.com/OdaztKRmjR — JUNIOR DE ROCKA (@JuniorDeRocka) September 24, 2020

King Mluleki Mbewana Obituary – Mluleki Mbewana Death – Cause of Death https://t.co/VFDChB7Rlg — Death And Obituary (@AndObituary) September 24, 2020

Colonel Mbele said a murder case was opened at the Sydenham police station.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.