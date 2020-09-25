Crime 25.9.2020 01:14 pm

Four family members killed in Cape Town shooting

The gunmen allegedly forcefully entered a home in Makhosi Street, Browns Farm and shot and killed three women aged 18, 30 and 69, as well as an 11-year-old boy.

Four family members have been killed and another was injured by unknown gunmen in Browns Farm, Cape Town on Thursday.

According to police, preliminary reports revealed that the gunmen forcefully entered a home in Makhosi Street and shot and killed three women aged 18, 30 and 69.

“An 11-year-old boy was also killed during the shooting,” police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement on Friday.

Potelwa said the injured person was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

“The SAPS’ 72-hour activation plan is in place and resources have been mobilised to trace and apprehend the perpetrators of the shooting,” she added.

Anyone with information that could assist in expediting the investigation was urged to contact the police on 08600 10111 or via the My SAPS App. All information received would be handled in strict confidence.

