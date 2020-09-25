Four alleged members of ‘notorious’ Rolex gang nabbed by Gauteng cops

Gauteng police have arrested four alleged members of the notorious Rolex gang.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday in Bedfordview. During the arrest, police also recovered two illegal firearms.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the suspects were wanted for jewellery robberies in Gauteng.

“Specific Crimes Trio Operations team, Johannesburg Flying Squad and private security members are still combing the scene. This came after the integrated team operationalised information about a possible jewellery following incident when they spotted and stopped two suspicious vehicles.

“During the operation, four suspects were arrested, and two illegal firearms recovered,” said Peters.

R1,1m fraud lands former Absa employee 10 year jail sentence

In separate news, the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced a former Absa customer services clerk on Wednesday to 10 years in prison for fraud amounting to just over R1.1 million.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani, the 33-year-old Siphokazi Katyu, who was stationed at the Kwadwesi branch in Port Elizabeth, pleaded guilty.

On 13 November 2015, Katyu unlawfully changed the banking details of a Flexi savings account which belonged to an Absa client. She changed the physical address and the cellphone number.

“Furthermore, she issued a debit card on the client’s portfolio and linked the debit card to [the Flexi account] and 32-day notice and money market accounts which did not belong to the client. She also created two variable payment instructions to three FNB accounts,” Ngcakani said.

Between 13 November 2015 and 23 November 2015, the debit card was used at five ATMs in Port Elizabeth to transfer R1 131 220 from the money market account to the Flexi account.

The Absa client was defrauded of R1 164 057.20 from November to December 2015.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.