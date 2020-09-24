Two life sentences and 20 years for uncle who raped two nieces

The children were aged 13 and 14 years old when the uncle raped them on numerous occasions between 2016 and 2018, after they had moved in with their grandmother, due to their mother dying.

The uncle, who was their late mother’s brother, also physically abused the victims, including an incident in which he tied one of the girls’ hands with a rope and suspended her from the roof of the house. He then used a pair of pliers to pinch her all over her torso.

According to a statement from the police, the abuse was exposed when one of the victims fell pregnant and her father questioned her about who the father was, prompting her to confide in him.

The police statement says “Regional Court Prosecutor, Adv. Zwelethu Mata, led the testimonies of the two victims as well as DNA evidence linking the accused to the offences. Adv. Mata also submitted victim impact statements compiled by the victims and facilitated by Court Preparation Office, Sibusiso Ntombela.

“Both the victims stated that the trauma they endured haunted them every day. They had become withdrawn and wary of men. Also, their performance at school had been severely affected.”

The uncle did not deny raping his victims, but maintained that sex was consensual.

He was sentenced to two terms of imprisonment for the two rape charges, and 20 years imprisonment for the two counts of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, while his name will also be added to the Sexual Offenders Register.

