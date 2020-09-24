Suspect arrested for Kinnear murder, in court on Friday

A suspect has been arrested for the murder Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear (52) and will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate Court on Friday.

According to a statement from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) the suspect was arrested in Gauteng on Wednesday and details surrounding the murder are still unknown.

“More arrests are not ruled out as investigations are still underway,” the statement read.

Kinnear was shot dead in front of his house in Bishop Lavis in Cape Town last Friday.

His killing is suspected to have been an assassination, although this has not been confirmed by police. They would also not speculate about the possible motive for the murder.

The Lieutenant Colonel was attached to the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit as a section commander and was involved in investigations in several high-profile cases, which resulted in multiple arrests.

The killing sparked national outrage with Police Minister Bheki Cele promising swift action.

Kinnear, the minister said last week, had been “the top of the crop” – and had been ranked the top police investigator in the Western Cape, and number three in South Africa.

Kinnear had been “not just an ordinary human being, but an extraordinary human being”.

(Additional reporting by News24 Wire).

