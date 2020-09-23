Teen confesses to murdering 4-year-old girl to pastor, appears in court

A 16-year-old was on Tuesday remanded in custody following his appearance in the Bloemhof Magistrate’s Court in North West on a charge of murder.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, a 4-year-old girl was reported missing on Sunday. She was last seen in the evening in the company of a man along the N12 road near Boitumelong. She had earlier been playing with other children outside the yard at her parental home.

On Monday, a local pastor handed the teenager over to police. He had allegedly confided in the pastor that he had killed the young girl and left her body in the bushes not far from Boitumelong.

Police said the investigation into the matter was continuing.

The minor was being processed in terms of the Child Justice Act.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena expressed his shock over the killing.

The teenager is expected to appear in court again on 14 October for legal representation.

