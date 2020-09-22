South Africa’s top 30 gender-based violence hotspots, according to Bheki Cele

The government has identified the top 30 gender-based violence (GBV) hotspots in its efforts to respond to what Police Minister Bheki Cele described as the “second pandemic”.

“The list was compiled based on nine key variables, including the number of cases reported to SAPS during the 2019/2020 financial year,” Cele said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Cele was speaking after the country’s move to Alert Level 1 at midnight on Sunday.

The cases looked at include rape, human trafficking for sexual offences, kidnapping for sexual offences, and domestic-related human trafficking.

In addition, figures of reported domestic violence cases of murder, rape, attempted murder and assault were also considered when compiling the list.

“The hotspots list also includes eight other variables, such as calls received related to domestic violence and gender-based violence.

“Data was also included from victim support services, such as Thuthuzela Centres, health facilities and other data from other departments that paint a picture of GBV in a particular area,” Cele further explained.Top 30 GBV hotspots

1. Delft 16. Dobsonville

2. Mamelodi East 17. Bloemspruit

3. Tembisa 18. Diepsloot

4. Umlazi 19. Mitchells Plain

5. Empangeni 20. Ikageng

6. Nyanga 21. Osizweni

7. Inanda 22. KwaMashu

8. Temba 23. Ntuzuma

9. Khayelitsha 24. Kopanong

10. Kwazakhele 25. Honeydew

11. Alexandra 26. Kraaifontein

12. Moroka 27. Gugulethu

13. Mthatha 28. Orange Farm

14. Mfuleni 29. Butterworth

15. Plessislaer 30. Bellville

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on GBV is expected to elaborate further on these hotspots.

Cele, however, maintained that the scourge of GBV remains a priority crime for SAPS, which will continue to have sustained public awareness and community-based campaigns at the identified areas.

All police stations in the identified areas are expected to have a desk permanently dedicated to GBV.

Cele said this should not be limited to all the hotspots, but should be a norm at all stations.

In addition, Cele added that a medium to long-term goal for the police is addressing the GBV case backlog as well as re-looking at “cold cases”.

He also said that, while police alone will not “rid this country of this evil”, SAPS will continue to strengthen its response to GBV.

“The approach must promote accountability and ensure that all victims and survivors of GBV have access to justice.

“Of course, we are aware that the identification of these hotspots does not mean that GBV is limited only in these areas.

“This is why provinces are strongly encouraged to look at their own localised hotspots and ensure victim-centred service delivery in all corners of the country,” Cele concluded.

