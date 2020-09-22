WATCH: Shots fired outside ‘Zondo’s place’ in attempted CIT heist

Shots were fired after an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Evaton on Monday where a G4S truck was attacked by robbers.

Footage shows locals targeting the CIT truck, before a minibus taxi speeds on to the scene. Shots were fired by security personnel, which led to locals taking cover. Preliminary reports indicate that two vehicles targetted the truck. This is yet to be confirmed by police.

The person recording the footage can be heard mentioning that the incident was happening right outside Zondo’s place, while the G4S truck is seen with wide-open doors.

More shots are heard as locals move further away from the crime scene.

It seems the narrator taking the footage has taken the spotlight on social media, with commentators amused by his dramatic narration of the encounter.

“It’s happening now, cash-in-transit, it’s happening now,” the witnesses shouted in the footage. This appears to have gotten the on-the-ground reporter major fans with many lauding his on-the-scene narration of the events.

It is understood that two vehicles targetted the money truck only to fail after an attempt to bomb it.

More details to be provided by police and G4S.

The Community is Robbing CIT money truck.. Heist ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/3v0Fy5tXG0 — KE SHARP (@danielmarven) September 21, 2020

Hi @SABCNews can you hire this news reporter ???????????????????????????????????? He's doing the lords work — KE SHARP (@danielmarven) September 21, 2020

The camera man sounds fat, tired and scared ???? pic.twitter.com/Wfd4s54wX0 — #floatingintime (@Wayniacbrwn) September 21, 2020

