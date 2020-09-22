Crime 22.9.2020 07:54 am

‘Kidnapped’ 14-year-old girl’s body found in pit toilet, suspect nabbed

News24 Wire
Image: iStock

The suspect is expected to appear in the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The body of a 14-year-old girl who was believed to have been kidnapped was found in a pit toilet near her Mpumalanga home over the weekend.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder and is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the girl’s family last saw her on Wednesday. The following day, her family received threatening cellphone messages and a demand for ransom in exchange for her release.

The family then notified the police, who opened a case of kidnapping.

On Saturday, a family member discovered her lifeless body inside a pit toilet at her residence. Police were notified and a murder case was opened.

The police made a breakthrough on Monday by arresting the suspect. It is believed that the girl might have been drugged prior to her death.

