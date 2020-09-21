Crime 21.9.2020 05:22 pm

KZN man arrested for allegedly shooting two women

News24 Wire
The motive for the killing was yet to be established.

A KwaZulu-Natal man who allegedly killed two women by shooting them in their heads, has been arrested, police said on Monday.

The 39-year-old man was said to be linked to the discovery of two bodies found next to the road on the Eshobeni Reserve in KwaMbonambi on Saturday.

“The bodies sustained gunshot wounds to the forehead and were found by the members of the community. The investigation conducted at the scene revealed that a bakkie with the driver and two passengers was traveling at Eshobeni area when the two women were dropped by the driver who fired shots towards them,” police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele alleged.

She said the motive for the killing was yet to be established.

“The driver of the vehicle was traced and found at a local clinic where he was found [with] stab wounds on [the] left arm.”

Mbele said the deceased were identified as Neli Mkhwanazi, 35, from Dukuduku Reserve and Zanele Amanda Mbuyazi, 37, from Khondweni Reserve.

Mbele said the man would appear in the KwaMbonambi Magistrate’s Court once discharged.

