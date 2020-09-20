Arms cache discovered at Baragwanath Hospital

A selection of firearms, ammunition and police clothing was discovered at the one of the unoccupied doctor’s quarters, which is due to be renovated, at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

The cache consists of 47 bullets, three 9mm handguns, paper spray, handcuffs, a SA Police Service (SAPS) reflector vest and police cap.

The pistols appear to be Vektor Z-88’s, which are used by SAPS.

In a statement, the provincial health department said security officers made the discovery in the early hours of Sunday morning while conducting a routine patrol.

“The matter has been handed over to the Diepkloof SAPS who have since opened a case and are conducting further investigations,” the statement read.

It added that Gauteng acting health MEC, Jacob Mamabolo, “has expressed deep concern over an assortment of ammunitions that were discovered…

“It is deeply concerning that an unaccounted-for assortment of ammunition was found in a space that is meant to look after patients’ healthcare. We call on the police to get to the bottom of this and ensure that if these weapons were used to commit any crime those responsible are brought to book,” Mamabolo said.

