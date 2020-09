Police in Grabouw seized crayfish worth an estimated street value of R6.5 million on Friday.

A tip-off was received about a vehicle transporting crayfish traveling on the N2 highway. When the vehicle was stopped and searched, 12,807 crayfish tails and 377 whole crayfish were seized.

Two men aged 43 and 50 were arrested, and are expected to appear in court on Monday.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

