O’Sullivan puts up R1m reward for info on Charl Kinnear’s murder

Forensics for Justice has offered a R1 million reward for information that will lead to the conviction of those who arranged the murder of detective, Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear. Kinnear was shot and killed in front of his Cape Town house.

Private investigator Paul O’Sullivan says his organisation wants to send a message to the underworld that crime cannot be committed with impunity.

A R1 million reward has been offered for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arranging the murder of detective, Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.

Kinnear, who was attached to the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit, was shot dead in front of his house in Bishop Lavis in Cape Town on Friday.

Kinnear’s killing is suspected to have been an assassination, although this has not been confirmed by police. They would also not speculate about the possible motive for the murder.

Forensics for Justice offered the reward on Sunday via a WhatsApp message: “We will pay ONE MILLION RAND in CASH for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons that arranged the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.”

“He’s been living a decent, hard-working, honest life, and here he is, getting on with his job…” Forensics for Justice’s Paul O’Sullivan, a seasoned private investigator, told News24.

“If the underworld believes that they can win the day, and bring the country to its knees by murdering decent, ethical cops, we need to show them that cannot be the case.

Cops must be respected, not murdered

“We need to get to a situation where honest cops are respected in their communities and not murdered,” O’Sullivan said.

The criminal justice system was captured, he claimed.

“It means criminals, and especially organised criminals, can commit crime with impunity. And that’s got to be stopped.”

O’Sullivan said whatever information he received would be passed on to the Hawks.

“Hopefully, we’ll catch somebody. We’re not interested in the people who pulled the trigger or drove the getaway car. We want the persons who arranged it.”

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told News24 he was not aware of the reward.

He said no one had been arrested for Kinnear’s murder by noon on Sunday.

