Three suspects nabbed for ‘attempting to corrupt’ senior Hawks official

Three suspects between the ages of 31 and 42 were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation on Saturday, after attempting to corrupt a senior Hawks official.

It is alleged the suspects approached a Lieutenant Colonel attached to the Asset Forfeiture unit and requested she release their vehicle, which was caught transporting illicit cigarettes, in exchange for a R7,500 “gratification”.

Shortly after handing over the money, the suspects were arrested by Hawks members in Polokwane.

They are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday, to face corruption charges.

In a separate incident, a 34-year-old suspect was also arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation members in Polokwane, after allegedly “attempting to entice” the Seshego Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit into accepting a payment of R2,000 for the release of his impounded vehicle.

Vincent Nnyatsa Mokoana has since appeared in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court, and was granted R1,000 bail until his next court date on 11 November.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.