11 suspects nabbed for cable theft, drinking and driving in Kempton Park and Boksburg

Eleven people were arrested for cable theft and drunk driving in and around Boksburg and Kempton Park in Johannesburg between Thursday and Saturday, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) has said.

According to EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng, Anti-Cable Theft Unit members arrested three suspects aged between 40 and 53 next to Dunswart railway station on Main Reef Road in Boksburg on Thursday.

Mokheseng said the trio were found digging a trench, intending to retrieve and sell 18m of copper cables valued at R21 600.

“They were charged [for contravening the] Tampering, Damaging, Infrastructure Act. Tools such as three picks, two spades, two hacksaws, one crowbar, four track screws, three pairs of gloves and six empty bags were seized.”

Meanwhile on Saturday, eight suspects, aged between 26 and 51, were arrested in Kempton Park for driving while intoxicated. They were detained at the Kempton Park police station.

Mokheseng said all 11 suspects faced charges ranging from theft to driving under the influence of alcohol.

They are expected to appear in the Boksburg and Kempton Park Magistrate’s Courts soon.

