Drugs worth R155m found in meth lab bust at high-end Ballito estate

The estimated value of the drugs is expected to increase as investigations continue however, no arrests have as yet been made.

Police raided a meth lab inside a property at an upmarket Ballito estate this week, seizing R154.9 million worth of drugs.

The raid at Simbithi Eco Estate happened just after 6pm following the Hawks organised crime unit, Umhlali Saps and Umhlali K9 Unit being granted a warrant, the North Coast Courier reports.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the meth lab had been operating for some time.

Drugs recovered at a property in Simbithi Eco Estate.
Photo: @SAPoliceService via Twitter

Police discovered several bags filled with chemicals and powders used to manufacture mandrax and heroin.

Eco-Estate Home Owners Association (SEEHOA) general manager Malcolm Samuel said the substance-related incident was at the Ilala complex.

“The Saps were called to the estate and attended the scene with our security team. An investigation is underway, and due process will be followed.

“As the investigation is at a sensitive stage we are unable to share further detail at this stage, but will do so when we are able to,” said Samuel.

This article first appeared on the North Coast Courier and was republished with permission.

