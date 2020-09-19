Suspended sentence for pharmacist after R4m bogus medical aid claims

The Nelspruit Regional Court on Friday sentenced a former pharmacist to six years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended, for submitting fraudulent medical aid claims amounting to R4.1 million.

Wisani Ngobeni, 50, was a director of Wisamed Pharmacy and had been accused of fraud.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, in March 2015, Ngobeni submitted fraudulent claims to the Government Employees’ Medical Scheme amounting to R4.1 million.

He was arrested by members of the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit in Nelspruit.

Ngobeni’s six-year sentence has been wholly suspended for five years on the condition that he is not convicted for fraud during that period.

