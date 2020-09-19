Crime 19.9.2020 05:42 pm

Suspended sentence for pharmacist after R4m bogus medical aid claims

News24 Wire
Suspended sentence for pharmacist after R4m bogus medical aid claims

Image: iStock.

According to the Hawks, the pharmacist submitted fraudulent claims to the Government Employees’ Medical Scheme amounting to R4.1 million.

The Nelspruit Regional Court on Friday sentenced a former pharmacist to six years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended, for submitting fraudulent medical aid claims amounting to R4.1 million.

Wisani Ngobeni, 50, was a director of Wisamed Pharmacy and had been accused of fraud.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, in March 2015, Ngobeni submitted fraudulent claims to the Government Employees’ Medical Scheme amounting to R4.1 million.

He was arrested by members of the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit in Nelspruit.

Ngobeni’s six-year sentence has been wholly suspended for five years on the condition that he is not convicted for fraud during that period.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Minister’s bodyguard leaves loaded gun on plane

Springboks Springboks must play in the Rugby Championship – De Villiers

Business News UIF Ters payments to resume on Monday

Business News Comair to delist from JSE as business rescue plan adopted

Society Granny turns plastic waste, bottles into ecobricks


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition