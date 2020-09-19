Police SAPS admin clerk arrested for allegedly issuing fraudulent vehicle clearance

A police administration clerk has appeared in court on charges of fraud and corruption for allegedly issuing illegal vehicle clearance certificates.

Thembisile Hubert Arosi, 49, was arrested on Friday, Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said.

“Arosi, a senior administrative clerk for the South African Police Service (SAPS), was arrested on Friday by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team at his workplace in Stikland, Cape Town,” said Hani.

Arosi is accused of issuing illegal police clearance certificates for vehicles, without the vehicles having been at the vehicle testing station.

He appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on two charges of fraud and corruption, said Hani.

He was released on R2 000 bail and is expected to be back in court on 4 November.

