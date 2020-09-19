Crime 19.9.2020 11:37 am

Principal of high school in Grabouw fatally gunned down

The scene the where principal of Umyezo Wama Apile high school in Grabouw was gunned down on Friday. Photo: Facebook/Strand Patrol News and Info

The motive for the shooting of the principal of Umyezo Wama Apile high school is not yet known, and no arrests have been made. 

The principal of Umyezo Wama Apile high school in Grabouw, outside Cape Town has died, after being gunned down on Friday. 

According to SABC News, the principal has been identified as Zameka Mfubesi. 

The news was confirmed by Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer on Friday, citing shock and sadness at losing Mfubesi to “a senseless act of violence”. 

IOL reported on Friday that Schäfer said district officials would go to the school with counsellors to assist, and sent her condolences to Mfubesi’s loved ones. 

According to Strand Patrol News and Info, reports of the shooting were received on Friday afternoon, at the first entrance coming to Grabouw from the N2 highway, towards the direction of Caledon. 

Mfubesi’s death has rocked the education community, with her being described as a wonderful woman with a beautiful soul.

Umyezo Wama Apile high school was built in 2018, and was commissioned for the Western Cape Education Department, in response to growing populations and an increased need for education facilities. 

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

