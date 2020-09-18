Crime 18.9.2020 08:47 pm

Domestic worker, boyfriend arrested for murder of Ocean Basket owner and her mother

News24 Wire
The owner of two Ocean Basket seafood restaurants in Polokwane, Limpopo, Lizette Deacon, right, was found stabbed with her mother, Hettie Deacon, 70. Picture: Twitter / @DerLydia

A domestic worker and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection with the murder of an Ocean Basket seafood restaurant owner and her mother in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Police on Friday announced a breakthrough in the case, which led to the arrest of the domestic worker, who was in the employ of Lizette Deacon, 55.

Deacon and her mother, Hettie, 70, were stabbed to death at their home in Welgelegen on 10 September.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the domestic worker, aged 51, was arrested in Polokwane around 08:00, while her boyfriend, aged 41, was picked up in Ivory Park, Tembisa, in Gauteng at 09:00.

The latest development brings to four the number of people arrested in the Deacon murder case.

News24 reported that, just three days after the bodies of Deacon and her mother were found tied up in the back of their SUV, two men, aged 30 and 35, were arrested.

At the time, Mojapelo said Deacon and her mother were attacked and stabbed in their house. The victims were then loaded into the SUV.

Abandoned

The SUV was later found abandoned in the bush next to the R37 road between Polokwane and Lebowakgomo on the same night.

It is suspected the men were on their way to dispose of the bodies.

Police were hot on their tail at the time, and a police helicopter had sight of the vehicle. Police had caught wind of the abduction after the crime scene at Deacon’s home was discovered.

When police arrived at the SUV, it was still idling and the lights were on, Mojapelo said.

Both men appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on 15 September, to face two counts of murder and house robbery.

“The 35-year-old suspect will also face a charge under the Immigration Act as he is in the country illegally. The team has already identified other suspects and the search operation is continuing. More arrests are expected,” said Mojapelo at the time.

On Friday, Mojapelo also revealed that police are looking for a person called Owen to avail himself at the nearest police station as it is believed he might assist in the ongoing investigations.

“Owen, who is a Zimbabwean, uses either of the following as surnames – Setsiba, Makutara or Mbedzi.”

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba has commended members of his team for spending sleepless nights in pursuit of the perpetrators.

The latest two people to be arrested are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s court on Monday, 21 September, on charges of two counts of murder, house robbery and kidnapping.

