Manhunt launched after Cape Town cop killed

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched a manhunt following the killing of one the SAPS top investigators, Colonel Charl Kinnear.

Kinnear was gunned down shortly after 3pm this afternoon outside his house in Bishop Lavis. The details surrounding his killing are still vague.

The Colonel was attached to the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit as a section commander involved in investigations into several high profile cases resulting in multiple arrests.

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole, ha tasked the Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata to activate the 72-Hour Activation Plan to mobilise Crime Intelligence, Forensic Experts, the Hawks and Tactical Units to ensure that evidence or information that could assist in the successful investigation of this case is not lost.

“We are all saddened by this tragic untimely loss of Colonel Kinnear and his murder is huge loss to South Africa and its people.

“The South African Police Service will not rest until those responsible for his murder are brought to book,” said General Sitole.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the SAPS on 086 00 10111 or via MySAPSApp. All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.

