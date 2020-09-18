Man who allegedly shot his wife at police station abandons bail application

The man who allegedly shot dead his wife inside a police station while she was reporting a domestic violence case at Mthatha, would not be applying for bail, it emerged in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Yandisa Daniso, 42, had been expected to go ahead with his formal bail application after the State applied for his profiling for the purposes of the bail hearing.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Luxolo Tyali said Daniso abandoned his bail application, which the State had planned to oppose.

“The matter has been postponed to 26 October, for further investigation,” said Tyali.

He faces charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, and unlawfully discharging a firearm in public.

News24 reported that Daniso’s 28-year-old wife had entered the Madeira police station earlier this month to lodge a domestic violence case.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said her husband allegedly entered the station “and without saying anything, started shooting at the wife”, who died at the scene.

Kinana added that the Protek Security guard had allegedly attempted to escape after the shooting, but was chased and arrested by the police.

