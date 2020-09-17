Police seize dagga consignment from KZN to neighbouring country valued at R2.5m

A 40-year-old man is appearing at the Louwsburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for possession of dagga, police in KwaZulu-Natal have said.

This after he was arrested during a police operation on Wednesday afternoon conducted by officers from Louwsburg South African Police Service (SAPS), police spokesperson, said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

Gwala said: “The police officers were conducting stop and search operations along the R69 road in Louwsburg when they pulled over a minibus taxi. Upon searching the vehicle, the police discovered 58 bags of dagga loaded inside the taxi and in between the seats. Upon questioning the driver, it was established that the dagga originates from Bergville and was being transported to a neighbouring country. The recovered dagga is estimated to be valued at R2.5 million.”

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said: “This arrest is evident that we are closing all nets on drug peddlers. Police officers in the province will continue with these operations to combat the smuggling of drugs and other contraband.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

