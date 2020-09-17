Crime 17.9.2020 01:52 pm

Police seize dagga consignment from KZN to neighbouring country valued at R2.5m

Citizen reporter
Police seize dagga consignment from KZN to neighbouring country valued at R2.5m

Image: iStock.

Police say during a vehicle search, they discovered 58 bags of dagga loaded inside a taxi, in between its seats.

A 40-year-old man is appearing at the Louwsburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for possession of dagga, police in KwaZulu-Natal have said.

This after he was arrested during a police operation on Wednesday afternoon conducted by officers from Louwsburg South African Police Service (SAPS), police spokesperson, said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

Gwala said: “The police officers were conducting stop and search operations along the R69 road in Louwsburg when they pulled over a minibus taxi. Upon searching the vehicle, the police discovered 58 bags of dagga loaded inside the taxi and in between the seats. Upon questioning the driver, it was established that the dagga originates from Bergville and was being transported to a neighbouring country. The recovered dagga is estimated to be valued at R2.5 million.”

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said: “This arrest is evident that we are closing all nets on drug peddlers. Police officers in the province will continue with these operations to combat the smuggling of drugs and other contraband.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Lockdown Level 1 rules, Ndlozi apology and alleged money laundering at Transnet

Covid-19 Full speech: SA will move to Lockdown Level 1 as midnight 20 September

Government ‘The new normal’: What you can do in Lockdown Level 1

Courts Thoshan Panday to have his day in court for 2010 World Cup-related fraud

Government Mbaks admits Prasa is ‘inept’ – repairing damaged infrastructure will cost billions


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition