Every single step of asylum process in SA marred by corruption

Crime 1 hour ago

A new report into the process refugees go through when coming to SA shows respondents telling of incidents of extortion to access services that are free-of-charge, and being extorted from the moment they reach the country’s borders.

Rorisang Kgosana
17 Sep 2020
05:00:49 AM
Picture for illustration purposes. File image. 24 September 2005. Krugersdorp, Gauteng, South Africa. Hundreds of immigrant men on the other side of the Repatriation Tunnel at the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp. Picture: Gallo Images

A trip into South Africa  by a refugee is marred by corruption and extortion from the moment the asylum seekers reach the borders to the point they apply for their permits at the department of home affairs, where they are even forced to pay for interpreters, a study found. This was revealed in a survey, Costly Protection: Corruption in South Africa’s Asylum System by Lawyers for Human Rights in collaboration with Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town and Corruption Watch. “We are looking into the report. We’ll respond at a later stage,” said Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza. The report, which...

