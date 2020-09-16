Crime 16.9.2020 05:32 pm

Decomposed bodies of two men recovered from bottom of KZN waterfall

News24 Wire
Picture: South African Police Service/Twitter

According to KZN police, the bodies were discovered on Tuesday.

The decomposed bodies of two men were recovered from the bottom of the Hammersdale Falls in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

“It is alleged yesterday [Tuesday], police officers from the Durban Search and Rescue together with other role players were called out to Hammersdale for a report of two decomposed bodies at Hammersdale Falls,” police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

She added due to the terrain, the recovery was not possible on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, at 05:45, Durban police, with the help of Life Response Emergency Medical Services, recovered the two bodies.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” said Gwala.

