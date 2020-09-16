Woman arrested for husband’s murder released from police custody on lack of evidence

A Cape Town woman arrested for the murder of her husband has been released from police custody, the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed on Wednesday.

George Hendricks, 64, was stabbed at his home in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said Hendricks was killed during an “apparent domestic violence incident”.

Hendricks’ 51-year-old wife had been arrested, he confirmed.

But she has since been released, regional NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said, after the matter was not enrolled, as there was no prima facie case against her.

“There is no evidence linking the accused to the case at this stage, hence the matter has been referred back to the police for further investigation.”

The outcome would determine whether the matter would be re-enrolled, he said.

Hendricks’ daughter from a previous relationship, Melissa Croza, told The Daily Voice that the two had been married for three years.

She alleged that her father, who recently retired from Telkom, was treated badly and was in an abusive marriage.

Croza told the publication that her father had, on the day he was killed, had a few drinks at her house, while his wife was drinking at another in Morgan’s Village.

The couple had gone home and later a neighbour had come to her house to tell her a heated argument was taking place at the Hendricks’ house.

She didn’t have the means to get there, she said. By the time her sister had arrived at the scene, the woman had already been arrested.

