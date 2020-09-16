Crime 16.9.2020 11:27 am

Drugs declared as artwork, teabags, toys, meds and toilet seats seized at OR Tambo airport

Citizen reporter
Drugs declared as artwork, teabags, toys, meds and toilet seats seized at OR Tambo airport

According to images shared by the SAPS, some of the drugs were concealed in toilet seats. Picture: @SAPoliceService, Twitter

Meanwhile, the Hawks in KZN on Tuesday seized drugs worth an estimated R154 million from an estate.

The Hawks seized drugs with an estimated street value of R1 million at the OR Tambo International Airport which had been declared as artwork, teabags, baby toys, medication and toilet seats.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Mulamu said the drugs were seized at the airport’s cargo on Monday and Tuesday and that “investigations [are] ongoing”.

According to images shared by the South African Police Service (SAPS), some of the drugs were concealed in toilet seats, a rhino sculpture and a kitchen toy set.

This article will be updated once Mulamu provides further detail on the drug bust at the airport.

Meanwhile, the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday seized drugs worth an estimated R154 million at Simithi Eco Estate.

It is expected that the estimated value of the drugs will increase as investigations continue.

Hawks spokesperson in the province Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo could not be reached for further details.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Disgruntled artists want Ramaphosa’s help

Covid-19 Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, petrol price, SA resorts under threat and ANC to pay for SANDF flight to Zim

Athletics Triumphant return as Wayde coasts to victory

Business News Ters benefit extended until national state of disaster ends

Covid-19 Approach Level 1 with caution – Experts


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition