Drugs declared as artwork, teabags, toys, meds and toilet seats seized at OR Tambo airport

The Hawks seized drugs with an estimated street value of R1 million at the OR Tambo International Airport which had been declared as artwork, teabags, baby toys, medication and toilet seats.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Mulamu said the drugs were seized at the airport’s cargo on Monday and Tuesday and that “investigations [are] ongoing”.

According to images shared by the South African Police Service (SAPS), some of the drugs were concealed in toilet seats, a rhino sculpture and a kitchen toy set.

#sapsHQ Drugs (est str value R1 MIL) declared as artwork, teabags, baby toys, medication & toilet seats seized at OR Tambo Airport Cargo on Monday & Tuesday respectively. Investigations ongoing. Full details to be communicated soon. Enquiries: #Hawks Capt Mulamu 071 481 3473. ME pic.twitter.com/HFA2dHJhgJ — SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) September 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday seized drugs worth an estimated R154 million at Simithi Eco Estate.

It is expected that the estimated value of the drugs will increase as investigations continue.

Hawks spokesperson in the province Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo could not be reached for further details.

#sapsHQ Durban #Hawks seize about R154 MIL worth of drugs at Simithi Eco Estate on Tuesday, 15/09. The estaimated value of the drugs is expected to increase, investigation continues. Developments will be communicated soon. Media Enquiries: Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo 071 481 3475. ME pic.twitter.com/45mvHlXB9t — SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) September 16, 2020

