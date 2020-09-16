Crime 16.9.2020 07:45 am

Limpopo cop receives four years’ imprisonment for bribery

News24 Wire
A Limpopo police sergeant was sentenced to four years in prison for corruption after he demanded a bribe from a suspect.

Mahlora Harry Nchabeleng, 37, from the Mankweng police station, was investigating money market-related fraud at the Paledi Shoprite in Mankweng in October 2016.

Nchabeleng successfully traced a suspect, but instead of arresting him, he demanded a R3,000 bribe to derail the investigation, Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said.

The complainant reported the matter to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Unit and Nchabeleng was arrested at his workplace in July 2018.

He was granted R1,000 bail until the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court found him guilty this week and sentenced him on Thursday.

The provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Thobeka Jozi, welcomed the sentence and hoped that it would serve as a warning to other police members involved in corrupt activities.

