WATCH: Taxi violence suspected in Nancefield Hostel shooting

Police have confirmed a manhunt after two men were fatally shot while sitting inside a taxi association patrol vehicle in Nancefield, Soweto, at around 7.30am on Wednesday morning. Police believe taxi rivalry may be involved and the investigation will continue.

Initial reports say gunfire was exchanged between police officers and suspects who allegedly shot at a patrol vehicle. According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Madondo, a preliminary investigation suggests that three suspects approached the patrol vehicle and fired several shots.

The suspects are then said to have run inside Nancefield Hostel where they were allegedly picked up by a grey BMW sedan with unknown registration numbers. Two of the occupants were later certified dead by the paramedics.

“The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage although it is suspected to be related to taxi violence,” said Masondo.

The hostel is situated in a particularly dangerous part of Soweto where service delivery protests last year led to a woman being raped and several cars and other property being damaged.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist apprehend the suspects to please call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via MySAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone.

– Simnikiweh@citizen.co.za

