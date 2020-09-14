Two men arrested following failed robbery attempt at Cresta Mall

Two men were arrested after an alleged failed robbery attempt at a shop in Cresta Mall, Randburg, on Monday morning.

According to the police, six armed suspects entered the shop and allegedly pointed firearms at employees but fled soon after without taking anything after the staff screamed for help.

Security guards responded to the calls for help and chased the suspects who fled on foot into a local business complex in Fairlands.

“The suspects hijacked two vehicles inside the business complex, but they were cornered by the police and security guards before they could drive out,” police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said in a statement.

Two suspects, aged 42 and 48, were arrested while the others managed to escape.

An unlicenced firearm was recovered at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information that can help apprehend the other suspects can call their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Manhunt on for shooters who killed 2, injured 9 at lodge in Soshanguve

In another incident, police have launched an investigation after six suspects stormed a bed and breakfast in Soshanguve, where a gathering was being held, and opened fire, killing two people and injuring nine others.

According to the police, the suspects were armed with rifles and pistols when they stormed the small lodge in Soshanguve, Block V, Pretoria, on Sunday evening.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver Toyota Avanza and White Mercedes Benz, police spokesperson Captain Stephen Maluleka said in a statement.

The shooting reportedly took place at around 21:30.

Maluleka added a social club had held a gathering at the time of the shooting.

“No one has been arrested and the motive for the brutal killing and the shooting remains unclear, ” he said.

