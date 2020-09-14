Crime 14.9.2020 12:46 pm

Woman allegedly raped during robbery in KZN

Citizen reporter
Woman allegedly raped during robbery in KZN

Image: iStock.

The woman told a security company that one of the robbers suggested to his accomplice that they rape her because she was young and pretty.

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped during a robbery in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the incident allegedly took place at Waterloo, when two men allegedly attacked the woman, robbed and raped her in Phase 5.

“Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) received a call from the victim’s place of employment after she arrived at work and reported the rape. On arrival, she informed Rusa members that while walking to work at approximately 5.30am she was accosted by two men. One suspect drew a knife and placed it on her back while his accomplice robbed her of her Samsung cellphone and wallet.

“According to the emotional woman, one of the robbers suggested to his accomplice that they rape her due to her being young and pretty. The two men then took turns in raping her on the side of the road. Both suspects wore face masks and baseball caps to hide their identities. They fled on foot following the incident.

“The victim then returned to her residence where she changed her clothing and proceeded to her place of employment where she reported the incident. She was transported to the Verulam SAPS to register a criminal case.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Suspect who allegedly defrauded ex-teacher of R1.7m arrested after five years 7.9.2020
KZN doctor arrested in alleged Sassa disability grant scam, after 2 years on the run 6.9.2020
Breakthrough as 2 arrested for allegedly killing, setting alight pregnant KZN teacher in July 6.9.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Zama zamas to blame for railway theft

Politics SAAF jet issue: Ace’s latest weapon against Cyril?

General Daily news update: Covid-19 latest, Funeral industry’s shutdown and Mapaila slams Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: Only 20 Covid-19 deaths reported, with 1,579 new cases identified

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition