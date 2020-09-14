Woman allegedly raped during robbery in KZN

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped during a robbery in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the incident allegedly took place at Waterloo, when two men allegedly attacked the woman, robbed and raped her in Phase 5.

“Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) received a call from the victim’s place of employment after she arrived at work and reported the rape. On arrival, she informed Rusa members that while walking to work at approximately 5.30am she was accosted by two men. One suspect drew a knife and placed it on her back while his accomplice robbed her of her Samsung cellphone and wallet.

“According to the emotional woman, one of the robbers suggested to his accomplice that they rape her due to her being young and pretty. The two men then took turns in raping her on the side of the road. Both suspects wore face masks and baseball caps to hide their identities. They fled on foot following the incident.

“The victim then returned to her residence where she changed her clothing and proceeded to her place of employment where she reported the incident. She was transported to the Verulam SAPS to register a criminal case.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

