Man dies in hospital after hit-and-run incident in Ladysmith

A man in his 30s was killed on Saturday evening in a hit-and-run incident in Shepstone Road, Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to ER24, paramedics arrived on the scene at 7.07pm to find the man lying in the middle of the road.

Medics assessed him and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.

He was treated for his injuries and was immediately rushed to Ladysmith Provincial Hospital for further care. However, he died in hospital.

The vehicle that struck the man was not on the scene, an ER24 official said. Local authorities are investigating.

